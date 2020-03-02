Jemiriye thrill fans at Pittsburgh Airport

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-American based singer, Jemiriye Adeniji recently pulled up an intriguing performance on Valentine’s Day 2020 at an unusual location.

Jemiriye alongside her band, took to the Pittsburgh International Airport to serenade fans and music lovers with soulful rhythms which got everyone clamouring for more.

The Valentine Day special put together by the Pittsburgh Public Art, came on the heels of Jemiriye’s stellar performance at the just ended Haiti Music Festival in which she was one of the headlining acts amongst many other world stars.

It may also interest you to know that she was recently honoured by the most powerful and influential Black family in the United States, the Kings family.

Jemiriye who has been an extremely active artist in Pittsburgh (her home city), has won many awards for her impactful activities including the prestigious “Art Impacts Award” in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The award which had so many bigwigs in the art industry as nominees, saw Jemiriye emerging winner.

Jemiriye who constantly travels all over the world to perform her unique form of Afro-fusion music was also recently awarded the Outstanding International Artist Award at the 10th Annual AD King Foundation Youth Empowerment Award Gala.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: