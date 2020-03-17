JayBleeng wins listeners’ heart with powerful vocals

Kindly Share This Story:

He come as an artiste that is set for stardom, given his voice, which when he sings easily delights a listener. This no doubt accounts for Jibril Anifowoshe (aka JayBleeng) success with his recently released studio album titled Bed of Roses.

The album, a compilation of several singles which include Don Corleone, Girl Next Door, Stay, Party is Alive, African Lady, One Time, ls It You or the Liquor, Pretty Girls, Take Care, On Fire, Heart Beat, Ijo (Dance), My Story, and the latest single titled Begging For Your Love comes with meaningful lyrics and remarkable rhythm.

The single, Begging For Your Love defines JayBleeng has a mastery of music. He wins listeners heart with his sonorous voice; it is a different kind of song which is hard to find in the music scene. The catchy lyrics and sound makes you want to shake your head and move your body.

“The reviews from Begging For Your Love has been absolutely phenomenal ranging from repeated radio station airplay, in Nigeria, Africa and in the United States, from friends and family in general is sky rocking. The music speaks for its self, it shows the commitment, energy and the emotional aspect of things,” he said.

JayBleeng has become one of the most sought after artistes. In 2014 when he visited Nigeria, he performed in Sango Otta, Ogun State, Lagos Island and Ibadan. He has also performed in Ghana and Cameroun.

He has also performed alongside heavyweights like defunct P-Square, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wind Wonder, Mavado, among others.

A highly experienced performer, songwriter, producer, with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Cyber Security at the University of Missouri St Louis, United States, JayBleeng is an electrifying entertainer, delivering every single note with soulful passion that is captivating.

