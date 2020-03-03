Iwere College 50th Anniversary:Rep lays foundation for principal’s lodge

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi during the weekend laid foundation for the building of principal’s lodge at Iwere College in Koko, Headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State.
Ereyitomi performed the foundation laying ceremony at the school premises as part of activities lined up to mark the 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary
while laying the foundation stone, the lawmaker promised to support the college in making sure they realise the completion of the project
The principal’s lodge project is being erected by the Old Students of the college in order to give back to their Alma-Mata and the society where they grow up from.