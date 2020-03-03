Breaking News
Translate

Iwere College 50th Anniversary:Rep lays foundation for principal’s lodge

On 10:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi middle and others during Iwere College 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi during the  weekend laid  foundation for the building of principal’s lodge at Iwere College in Koko, Headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Ereyitomi performed the foundation laying ceremony at the school premises as part of activities lined up to mark the 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary

READ ALSO:.UCH medical consultants down tools over mandatory Ph.D. certificate

while laying the foundation stone, the  lawmaker promised to support   the college in making sure they realise the completion of the project

The principal’s lodge project is being erected by the Old Students of the college in order to give back to their Alma-Mata and the society where they grow up from.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!