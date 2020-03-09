Vanguard Logo

IWD: We Need More Women In Government — NCWS

NWCs

… Distributes 866 Sanitary Pads In Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, have expressed displeasure over inadequate representation of women in public offices when compared to their male counterpart.

This came as the group distributed 866 sanitary pads to female secondary school students in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

National Vice President of the group, North East Zone, Lami Adamu Lau who spoke Monday in Jalingo, at a rally to mark International Women’s Day, IWD, solicited more support for women in politics.

According to her, “we are not adequately represented in government and that is why we keep pushing and advocating for more inclusion of women in governance.

“I believe with this push, more women in the next dispensation would occupy more public offices.”

State chairperson of the group, Punarimam Atenji also led members of the group to distribute 866 sanitary pads to Secondary school students.

She encouraged female students to pursue professions that have long been dominated by their male counterparts.

Also, state secretary of the Network of Women Professionals in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, Eng. Riki Rikweka’a admonished other female professionals to lead the advocacy on gender equity.

Taraba State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hauwa Kwena, expressed the state government’s commitment to the protection of the girl child.

