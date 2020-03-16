Breaking News
Translate

IWD: Rosabon empowers 100 female entrepreneurs

On 10:23 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Rosabon
L-R Stephen Shofu, Marketing Communications Manager, Rosabon Financial Services; Chidinma Ezeani, CEO, Classy Glam Make-up; Taiwo Temitope, CEO, Naomi Apparels Fashion; Nkechi Njoku, CEO, Josypat Affairs and Vivian Chiokwa, Lead, Financial Product Development, Rosabon Financial Services during the presentation of the Rosabon One Million naira Grant cheque to MamaMoni Empowerment Foundation recently.

ROSABON Financial Services, in partnership with  MamaMoni, has empowered 100 industrious women in Lagos State with a N1 million grant.

The company, in a statement, said the grant was part of programmes to celebrate the 2020 International Women’s Day.

At an event to mark the day which held at the MamaMoni headquarters, Amuwo Odofin, on Tuesday, Stephen Shofu, Marketing Communications Manager, Rosabon Financial Services, presented a cheque of N1 Million to the founder of the MamaMoni foundation, Nkem Okocha.

Speaking after the cheque presentation at the event which featured a business pitch session, Shofu said the grant would help attain a gender-equal world and enable female entrepreneurs who often face more difficulty accessing business funds than their male counterparts.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus hits Italy hard, as town buries patients every 30 minutes

“Running any business is a big deal. That’s why for over 27 years, we have worked with SMEs and business owners to provide affordable financial services that help business growth and drive economic sustainability.”

The grant, according to Shofu, “will be made available to over 100 ambitious female entrepreneurs who are doing amazing things with small businesses, in line with Rosabon’s commitment to recognise and support the wellbeing of the SMEs in Nigeria”.

Shofu emphasized the need for SME growth, financial inclusion and integration of female-led SMEs into mainstream economy in Nigeria; and how Rosabon is committed to supporting this growth.

Also speaking at the event, founder of  MamaMoni  Empowerment Foundation, Nkem Okocha, expressed her delight for the grant, saying: “I am thrilled that Rosabon Financial Services has celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day by giving N1 Million in grants to  MamaMoni  – empowered women to help them scale their businesses and to attain economic equality faster”.

During the business pitch which featured different beneficiaries of the grant, the women were given the opportunity to talk about their businesses, and the ways in which the grant would enable them to scale their operations.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!