IWD: MTN advocates gender equality in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), MTN Nigeria has advocated for gender equality in Nigeria noting that ‘unconscious bias’ is impeding emergence of a gender-balanced society.

The company held an event to mark the IWD in line with the global IWD theme-Each for Equal, which focuses on the value of diversity and how individual actions, conversations, behaviours, and mindsets can encourage equal representation.

To effectively drive adoption and advocacy, the event was held to address issues that are intuitive, judgments/stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional, deeply ingrained in our beliefs, and can affect our attitude and behaviour towards other people.

Speaking, Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Nigeria, said that, “It is undeniable that the push for gender parity and balance has yielded good results, however, we are not where we should be, but we will get there.

Everyone has a role to play in forging a gender-balanced world but as women living within a deeply cultural society, the onus is on us to push harder through our individual and collective actions to challenge stereotypes, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate achievements that showcase the benefits of the gender-balanced world we are trying to create.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: