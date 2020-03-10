Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu and Jennifer Gideon – Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2020 International Women’s Day, a human rights organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, yesterday, called on Federal Government to accelerate and actualize gender equality in Nigeria.

Speaking on the Day, the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, described the process as slow, because there is still a wide gap in gender equality in Nigeria, which needs to be bridged as soon as possible, and the government should rise to the occasion to actualize the long-awaited intervention to reverse the current trend.

Obi said: “The year 2020 commemoration of the International Women’s Day marks 25 years since the Fourth World Conference for Women and the Beijing Platform for Action.

“Although some progress has been made, real change has been agonizingly slow for most women and girls in Nigeria as we still face ever a lot of obstacles in law and culture which predisposes us to multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces.

“We suffer the burden of unpaid care and domestic work and remain the face of poverty in Nigeria.

“We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to fast-track the reduction of women’s labour by working towards the provision of Gender Responsive Public Services in recognition of women’s contribution to the economy and national development.

“We also urge the government at all levels to regulate, subsidize or provide public transport; promote laws and public campaigns to eliminate discrimination and violence against women and girls.

“We also implore all Nigerian women to take action individually and collectively because our individual and collective actions, conversations, behaviors, and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society.

“Together, we can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

“Gender Equality is the responsibility of every Nigerian woman, and the earlier we all take up this challenge, the faster our progress as a nation will be.”

The AAN boss also charged women groups in the country to put up strong advocacy to press more on issues that would change the situation of women in the country.

“As we commemorate today, we call on all women groups to start to raise a new generation of young women advocates who will remain torchbearers for the struggle and we implore all Nigerian women never to stay quiet in the face of oppression and discrimination as experienced recently in Cross River state where Akon Ikpeme was denied the rightful position of Substantive Chief Judge based on her state of Origin.

“The constructive reaction of Nigerian women groups over the case is commendable and should be emulated”, she said.

Meanwhile, she acknowledged the effort of government but said more should be done in terms of budgeting and legislation to give women a sense.

“We welcome Government’s commitments to gender equality, but we need to see this translated into investment in public services that account for everybody’s needs.

“Governments should ensure that women participate equally and meaningfully in all processes around designing, legislating and budgeting, not just for their safety but for national development”, she added.

