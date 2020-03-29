It takes more than money to be beautiful ― Happiness Adebayo

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the most qualified persons to talk about beauty and staying beautiful in Nigeria, Happiness Adebayo, Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare, who is widely regarded as number one in Africa in the business of human hair and skincare has highlighted what it takes for a woman to be beautiful.

She made the declaration in a recent interview with Potpourri that money is very important and that beauty to a great extent, is inborn, but nonetheless asserted that it is much more than that.

She said while beauty means different things to different people, it actually takes a happy woman to be beautiful.

“It takes happiness for beauty to radiate so much in you and of course, a touch of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare products. Being really beautiful as a woman means appreciating your true self, never wanting to be someone else and having the mindset that there isn’t a better you” she said.

“Well, we have seen several transformations that money has done; quite amazing stories. Beauty is inborn but taking proper care of oneself brings out beauty. Therefore everyone is beautiful in their own way and money has its way of making it so pronounced,” she added.

Happiness Adebayo established Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare six years ago while still in the university. It operates from two upscale locations in Lagos; Opebi, Ikeja, on the Mainland and Admiralty Way, Lekki, Island in Lagos.

