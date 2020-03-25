Breaking News
Israel’s parliamentary speaker resigns before court deadline on vote

Israeli parliamentary speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday announced that he would be resigning, after facing pressure from the opposition and a deadline from the Supreme Court.

His unexpected announcement opens the way for a vote to elect his successor, for which the court had set a Wednesday deadline.

Edelstein, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, had blasted the court’s interference in matters of the Knesset and said that they had undermined democratic principles.

He had blocked a scheduled vote to elect his replacement last week, dismissing parliament before it could take place.

In doing so, Edelstein ignored a letter signed by 61 parliamentarians and was accused of acting anti-democratically.

Blue and White want to replace Edelstein with one of their own, but Netanyahu has threatened that such a move would prompt his party to pull out of power-sharing talks to form a unity government.

Israel is forming a new government after months of uncertainty and three inconclusive elections, the latest of which was on March 2.

But the stand-off between the right-wing and religious bloc surrounding Netanyahu and the centre-left camp around Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance continues.

Gantz received the order to form a government earlier this month.

(dpa/NAN)

