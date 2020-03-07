Israel Adesanya defends UFC title against Romero

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-born mixed martial arts fighter Israel Adesanya will tomorrow aim to defend his title against the number 3 contender Yoel Romero in the middleweight championship, UFC 248. The fight will come up live on DStv

Adesanya, who popularly goes by the alias Stylebender will have his hands full as he faces the toughest test of his blossoming career when he squares up against Romero at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

ALSO READ: UFC fighters rage over low pay while investors reap big dividends

Though Adesanya currently holds an undefeated record of 18-0, he’ll be wary of Romero’s capabilities. Romero is an elite wrestler with brutal power in his hands and is also widely considered as one of the most durable athletes inside the octagon.

Both fighters have engaged in media spats in the build-up to the fight, and Romero, who had been unsuccessful in two previous attempts at the middleweight championship has said he only needs one mistake by Adesanya during the showdown to finish the champion off.

An outspoken and confident Adesanya will once again rely on his laser-sharp precision and timing, his unique abilities which have made him climb to the top within two years of his UFC debut.

The flamboyant fighter can pick apart Romero on the feet before the Cuban even reaches him inside the cage. The fight between Adesanya and Romero will be shown live at 4 am on SuperSport 6 on DStv Premium and Compact Plus.

In another thrilling fight, Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will slug it out for the Women’s Strawweight title. Zhang will aim to defend her title against the number 4 contender- Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk, who is a former UFC 115-pound champion, defended the belt five times.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: