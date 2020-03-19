Israel Abia brace earns Rangers revenge over Dakkada

Kindly Share This Story:

League’s top scorer Israel Abia scored twice to lead Rangers to a 2-3 win away at Dakkada FC in a Match Day 25 game decided at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday.

Abia netted his 11th and 12th goal of the season in the encounter, sending him clear at the top of goalscorers’ chat, with the latter sealing all three points for his side in the five-goal thriller played behind closed doors and worthy revenge for their home loss to Dakkada earlier in the season.

Ibrahim Olawoyin, arguably Rangers’ player of the season so far also scored once and provided an assist for the first of Abia’s goals as Salisu Yusuf’s men made it three wins in three games within the last seven days.

It was hosts Dakkada who drew the first blood in the game through team’s top striker Femi Ajayi who tapped home the first of his two goals in the sixth minute after Marcos Bassey slid Aniekan Ekpe’s free-kick into his path.

Both teams then went close after the quarter-hour mark with Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu saving two headers in the space of 30 seconds from Moses Effiong and Eso Archibong. At the other end, Dakkada goalkeeper Vincent Edafe made himself big to deny Abia from point-blank range after a sublime pass by Ugochukwu Ugwuoke.

Edafe could, however, do nothing to prevent Abia and Rangers from netting in the 21st minute after a flowing team move carved the hosts open with Olawoyin laying it on a plate for Abia to tap home.

Rangers thought they had scored their second of the day four minutes later but in-form attacker Chinonso Eziekwe saw his effort chalked off for offside.

Rangers, however, went in front for the first time in the game two minutes before the break courtesy of Olawoyin who rounded off another great team effort.

Abia’s superb diagonal pass was brilliantly brought down by Osas Okoro who then leaves a Dakkada defender sprawling on the ground before surrendering the ball to Olawoyin who hit home a fantastic effort on the turn.

The hosts, as expected came into the second half more purposefully and head coach Caleb Esu replaced winger Moses Effiong with Ibrahim Abiola shortly after the restart.

The Orange Boys were awarded a free kick in a good position ten minutes after the break but were unlucky as Eso Archibong’s effort came off the post before Anthony Shimaga cleared for Rangers.

Their equalising goal, however, came in the 62nd minute through Ajayi, who netted his seventh goal of the season after cushioning Aniekan Ekpe’s lofted pass with his chest before firing into the bottom corner, capitalizing on Uche John’s hesitancy to clear.

Rangers coach, Yusuf sought for more assurance defensively after Dakkada’s equaliser, introducing Ivorian defender Issif Traore for midfielder Ugochukwu Ugwuoke, thereby reverting to a 352 formation.

That new setup would later be useful for the Flying Antelopes in the last 13 minutes after Tony Shimaga was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Shimaga’s sending off came seven minutes after he had provided assist for the match-winning goal for Abia; his floated pass calmly slotted in between the legs of Edafe by Abia.

Rangers kept their discipline and compact shape thereafter and saw out a thrilling win which takes them to 4th position on the log with a game in hand.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News

