Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has expressed sadness over the Supreme Court dismissal of Emeka Ihedioha’s application for review of its January 14, 2020 judgement that installed Hope Uzodimma.

IPOB in a statement made available to Vanguard, alleged, “the Supreme Court of Nigeria has allowed itself to become a willing tool of the caliphate in its quest to conquer South East”.

The group maintained that the apex court has defied the logic that unaccounted and untraceable result sheets were admitted by the court, stressing the world will now understand how corrupt Nigerian judiciary really is.

Recall the apex Court on Tuesday afternoon dismissed the application for review of its January 14, 2020 judgment that sacked former Imo Governor Emeka Iheodiha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying the review application was lacking merit.

“We are saddened that the Supreme Court of Nigeria have allowed itself to become a willing tool of the caliphate in its quest to conquer and subjugate Biafraland.

READ ALSO:

“It defies logic that unaccounted and untraceable result sheets were admitted by the court. The world will now understand how corrupt Nigerian judiciary really is. This miscarriage of justice will be made known to the whole world”, the statement reads.

The leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu reacting to the judgement, in a statement, recalled that counsel to Hope Uzodinma, earlier today under cross-examination by the judges agreed that indeed, Supreme court can revisit judgement if there is an error.

He also stated that the judgement was flawed and can be set aside, saying that the number of votes added to Hope Uzodimma by supreme court judges exceeds the number of accredited voters.

“I am glad the counsel to Hope Uzodinma, one Mr Ododo (SAN), conceded earlier today under cross-examination by the judges that indeed The Supreme Court can revisit or “set aside a previous judgement if there is a slip or clerical errors”. Note the term, ‘slip or clerical errors’. Therefore the flawed judgement of January 14, 2020 imposing the caliphate slave Hope Uzodinma on Imo people can in law be set aside. This is an uncontested fact.

“Equally compelling is the submission by Kanu Agabi (SAN) who clarified in simple terms that contrary to common sense and the law, “the number of votes ascribed to the Hope Uzodinma by Tanko Muhammad and his gang at the Supreme Court exceeded the accredited voters by 128k votes”. This is a fatal error and as such is a no brainier! Previous judgement using falsified figures to impose Uzodinma cannot stand before God in heaven and man on earth.

“Agabi further submitted that Hope Uzodinma in their pleadings before the Appeal Court upon which their case is predicted, stated unequivocally that “2019 Imo State governiship election was invalid”. Kanu Agabi wondered why Hope Uzodinma would now benefit from the same electoral process his legal team referred to as ‘invalid’ in their submissions. The Supreme Court in essence validated invalidity by pronouncing Hope Uzodinma governor in the first instance”, the statement reads.

Kanu, therefore insist that it is only fresh election in Imo state that can save the country from the mess cause by supreme court judges.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: