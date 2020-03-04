Introducing crack music sensation, Shyboss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos Islander and Afro Hip-hop singer, Adeshile Oniwonlu better known as Shyboss in the music industry has promised to turn the screw of his talent and release many good vibes this year.

The singer, who spoke with Potpourri, gave an insight to many battles he has fought to keep the flame of his music burning.

Shyboss, who was born in May 13, 1989 is not exactly a rookie in the game, he had released 3 major singles to which he had released a video each. His first video “Kilode” was released in January 17, 2006, followed by the second “Luggage” with the co-owner of his record label, BNaira. The third video “Nene” was released in February 10, 2017. He also has a audio “My Love” which he produced himself. He’s a proud owner of a record label named “BNS” co-owned with his best friend, BNaira.

Of course, he would have pursued his music career headlong, but he took time off to better himself in his primary discipline, building, in which he had his first degree from University of Lagos. He went further in his education by bagging Masters at University of Sharjah, Dubai, United Arabs Emirates,

Like every artiste who had to break into the industry, Shyboss has his own story to tell. He said the biggest sacrifice he had to make for his dream was trying to make it on his own without any label behind him.

At one time, he was with Olu Maintain but the association didn’t yield anything substantial even after trying to team up with the likes of P-Square. Hope didn’t come smiling at him until he teamed up with his best friend to have a record label of their own. That was the birth of their record label named BNS, which literally means BNaira Shyboss. He said they worked with Orezi and Kiddominant.

“It was Kiddominant that produced my first song “Kilode,” he squealed to Potpourri

He was greatly influenced by the defunct Mo’hits crew, particularly, Don Jazzy and D’Banj. Much earlier in his musical journey, it was Eedris Abdulkareem and Ruggedman who caught his fancy the more. When just fresh out of secondary school, he, his brother, and a couple of friends formed a music group called “Boys For Love” and their most memorable moment was when they could get Ruggedman to grace their carnival.

Adeshile Oniwonlu known as Shyboss attended Specialist High School and Primary School before going for his Bachelor’s degree in Building at University of Lagos. He’s the fourth of five siblings, consisting of 3 boys and 2 girls. He’s a native of Ibeju-Lekki local government on the Island of Lagos, Nigeria.

He is a recording artiste, producer, a DJ and professional builder, just like his father who was into building.

“ I also have passion for constructions, particularly building. I pay more attention to lovely buildings. I love seeing myself doing lots of work when it comes to constructing buildings. At the same time, I love entertaining people and good music. And I try to help people that are in need when it comes to music. I also produce different kinds of beats for upcoming artistes. I also love producing beats for myself,” he said.

Vanguard

