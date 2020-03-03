International Women’s Day: Vinci Clinic offers free hair consultation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Vinci Hair Clinic Nigeria has offered to give African Women free hair loss consultations and discounts during the month of March as part of activities to commemorate International Women’s Day.

A leading hair restoration clinic will be offering all adult women free hair loss vouchers which cover a free hair loss consultation and discounts off hair restoration procedures.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, Vinci Hair Clinic Africa, Ayo Otubanjo said that African women are bold, confident and beautiful, “an African woman’s hair boosts her confidence and self-esteem. Her hair is precious to her because history is deeply rooted in her hair and skin.

“However, there are women who go through hair loss and are thrown into a traumatizing phase in their life. To celebrate the African woman on International Women’s Day, we are offering all adult women hair loss vouchers covering a free hair loss consultation and discounts off hair loss procedures done in March. These vouchers are redeemable at any of our branches in Lagos, Abuja and Accra.

“Hair loss, often tagged as a condition that affects only men, can affect anyone irrespective of gender. Studies have also shown that African women are mostly affected by hair loss due to hair styling options including cornrows, tight braids and relaxers. Other probable causes of hair loss in women are extreme stress, pregnancy, childbirth and illnesses. Common signs of hair loss include balding and thinning, particularly at the edges and the middle, a receding hairline and hair breakage.

“We can provide treatments and surgical and non-surgical solutions such as medication, Platelet Rich Therepy (PRP), Mesotherapy, Hair Transplants and Micro Scalp Pigmentation. Vinci Hair Clinic is a global hair restoration brand, comprising of 33 clinics in 14 countries across four continents worldwide, with extensive experience in restoring hair loss.”

Vanguard

