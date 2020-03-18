International Women’s Day: Bolt celebrates female drivers

Kindly Share This Story:

Bolt is undoubtedly the leading on-demand transportation platform in Africa and Europe and the company hosted its top female drivers at an appreciation event on Sunday, 15th of March, 2020 at the Backyard Grill and Bar in Lagos.

Gracing the event with their attendance were the numerous Women With Drive who are driving change and breaking down the stereotypical barriers in ride-hailing. They add diversity to the Bolt platform with proof that driving is not defined by gender and can be a reliable and rewarding income stream for women.

Terver Bendega , Regional Marketing Manager, Bolt Africa had this to say, ‘Overall we are always looking for opportunities to appreciate our drivers who are the corner stone of our business. So it’s important for us to make it easier for them to do business and so any opportunity we have to thank them we always do and a Women’s day celebration like this is one of them.’

Every day, Bolt drivers help bring safe, affordable and reliable transportation to millions of riders across Nigeria. This international women’s day, Bolt is celebrating the inspirational women who drive on Bolt and provide great service to riders every day.

Helen, a year-long driver with Bolt, said in a testimonial “As double Masters Degree holder, I pursued a career in driving for Bolt because it gives me liberty to be my own boss and have time for my family. So far, It’s been a great experience as I have been generating income to fend for my family through Bolt for a long time”.

Speaking to the ladies on tools and strategies for success, Ayodeji Megbope, the CEO of No Left Overs lauded the organisation stating: “Bolt has provided a platform for women to be able to handle their financial needs independently. Any effort to alleviate the struggle that women go through is a laudable effort”.

Also in attendance was the Lagos Operations Manager for Bolt Nigeria, Onyinyechi Madubuko who shared that “Currently, women make up five percent of the driving force on Bolt. This 5 percent have proved that they can out-earn their male colleagues. At Bolt, earnings received by drivers are reflective of activity on the platform. Gender is not a factor. We applaud the great Women with Drive and continue to encourage female drivers to join the platform and break down the stereotypical barriers created by society”.

Women With Drive is part of initiatives lined up by the brand to support and reward female drivers for their loyalty and trust in the platform and encouraging them to drive for success.

