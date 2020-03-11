Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, IWD, it has been stated that twenty-five percent of rape victims lose their job within a year of the assault, while 30-53 percent of employed victims of intimate partner violence lose their jobs due to, or at least, in part to the domestic violence.

Project Manager of Friedrich Ebert Foundation, FES, Mrs Remi Ihejirika, said this on Wednesday when female unionists on the platform of IndustriALL Global Union Nigeria Council, Women Committee, marked 2020 International Women’s Day, IWD.

The unionists also called on the Federal Government to ratify and domesticate Convention 190 of the International Labour Organisation, ILO 190.

They said Convention 190 represents an extraordinary opportunity for unions to move their fight against gender-based violence, GBV, forward.

The female unionists made this call in Lagos on Wednesday, as part of their activities to mark 2020 International Women’s Day, IWD.

They said domestication and ratification of the Convention 190 became necessary because gender-based violence impacted negatively on all workers, but that women were at greater risk than men.

Speaking at the programme, Chairperson, IndustriAll Global Union Women Committee, Oluchi Amaogu, said: “Violence and harassment in the world of work can happen everywhere.

“It can be online, in the physical workplace, on the road, during transportation, where worker rest, eat or attend to their health and sanitation needs, as well as at a social gathering.

“Convention 190 provides momentum for trade unions and other stakeholders to fight violence and harassment in the world of work.

“Unions have an important role to play to make sure the convention becomes part of national laws.

“As women, I urge us not to be discouraged irrespective of the challenges.

“To our male counterparts and leaders, we implore and solicit your supports, to the government we call for the ratification and domestication of convention 190.”

Rape effect

Also on the Project Manager of Friedrich Ebert Foundation, FES, Mrs. Remi Ihejirika, said: “Employers stand to lose profits from employees, victims and perpetrators whose productivity and quality of work are impacted by the gender-based violence and may also attract negative publicity, which is bad for business.

“Twenty-five percent of rape victims lose their job within a year of the assault; 30-53 percent of employed victims of intimate partner violence lose their jobs due to, or at least in part to the domestic violence.

“Seventy-five percent reported being late to work as a result of domestic abuse; 47 percent reported being assaulted before work; 67 percent said the perpetrators came to the workplace, while 96 to 98 percent of employed domestic violence victims experienced problems at work related to the violence.”

