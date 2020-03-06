International Christian group brings hope to IDPs in North Central

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Christian Blind Mission, CBM, a disability inclusive organization has launched the Transitional Aid project in Nigeria to improve the health situation in conflict affected communities in the North Central zone of the country with special focus on women and people living with disabilities.

The project whose aim is to strengthen the resilience of conflict affected communities and internally displaced persons with attention towards disability inclusion in three North Central States of Plateau, Benue and Nassarawa would be achieved by establishing inclusive health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH services and income generating activities.

David Sabo of CBM, who gave the breakdown of the project during its launching in Jos said there are planned impacts which the project is expected to create among benefiting communities.

He disclosed that the project would be implemented through four partners, Center for Gospel Health and Development, CeGHaD, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Gede Foundation and the Universal Reformed Christian Church, NKST.

He said, “The objective of the project is to ensure that the target group have access to qualitative and inclusive health services, household in the communities have access to inclusive WASH services and particularly, vulnerable households in communities have increased their sources of income through the formation of saving groups.

“ECWA will lead the implementation of the vesicovaginal fistula activities in the three States and provide its expertise on eye health in Plateau and Nasarawa States while NKST will provide its expertise and services on eye health in Benue. The provision of psychosocial services in Plateau and Nasarawa will be managed by Gede Foundation.

“The organization will also be responsible for the WASH and livelihood components in Benue. CeGHaD will deal with WASH and livelihoods in Plateau and Nasarawa States.”

He lamented the increase in number of internally displaced persons due to recurring violent conflicts in the region stressing such in having adverse effects on the precarious WASH facilities in communities.

One of the implementing partners, Nancy Onu of CeGHaD expressed joy at the intervention saying it would go a long way in mitigating the challenges faced by displaced persons.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: