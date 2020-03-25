INTELS, JB, GDNL, 14 others get concession renewal

Kindly Share This Story:

THERE are indications that the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, would renew licenses of all the current port concessionaires even as industry chieftains expressed mixed feelings. Intels Nigeria Logistics, Julius Berger, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited and fourteen others may have been listed as beneficiaries.

President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju said from the list so far, it is the same players and operators that will emerge successful. He wondered why this should happen when the NPA has been complaining about issues of compliance with its post concession requirements and performance standards.

He stated, however: “But these are sensitive policy and economic matters; the NPA and the Federal Government knows what is best for our country. I also believe that under this present NPA leadership, we have a high moral standard bearer in the person of the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms. Hadiza Usman, whose actions can almost be immediately trusted as the best.”

Also reacting, National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Mr. Uju Nwabunike, said: “I have heard about the renewal and approval but I do not yet have the details. Note that the maritime and port industry is fast becoming our alternative mainstay like agriculture and the oil economy.

“My only worry is that the freight segment of the port industry was not carried along in the process. We know how these people run the industry and in a position to advise government. So let us just hope that NPA has done a good job with the renewal of licenses; let us also hope that those selected will affect the port and maritime economy positively.

“You must understand that economic drivers, regulators and policy makers do have differences from time to time; it is normal to ensure that everybody is playing by the rules of engagement. So am happy the process has been concluded, hopefully with no rancour in the air.”

Commenting, a senior Customs agent, Prince Olayiwola Shittu, faulted the Federal Government for not carrying primary stakeholders along in the process.

According to him, “The owners of Nigeria rule the port. I will expect that NPA will sit with principal stakeholders and to hear their voices on how compliant these operators have been, and they have gone ahead to renew their contracts, what else can we say.

“Those who granted the contracts in the first place are the ones still ruling Nigeria, so now our position is sit-down-look.”

