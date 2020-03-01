Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on Army, of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Adefisoye has drummed support for a bill seeking special financial support for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The bill “The Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund Establishment 2020” sponsored by Babajimi Benson along with six other members of the House of Representatives.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, Adefisoye said: “The military really needs this special funding as it is being done all over the world.

“Funding war against terrorism with the annual budget always come with the usual bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The bill according to Adefisoye has passed the second reading and also received massive support on the floor of the House.

“If we truly desire to win the war,

Most of the capital projects in the budget are meant for construction and buying of A and B vehicles. We need fighter jets. We need to upgrade their man power. We need intelligence and surveillance weapons to end insurgency”.

Responding to the call to sack the Service Chiefs Adefisoye said, “Sacking Service Chiefs won’t be the solution to terrorism in Nigeria. Rather, the solution lies in our collective efforts. Our borders are porous and we want to end this war. How can we achieve that when the borders are porous? I am certain that insurgency will become history if the Service Chiefs are given all the necessary support.

“We have been to the North East and North West and the military personnel in the theater commands confirmed to us that they are well motivated to defend the nation. They testified that their welfare has been of utmost concern to the Chief of Army Staff. The Service Chiefs deserves commendation at this time rather than the call for their sack”.

