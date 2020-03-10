Insurgency: LCBC moves to stabilize region with advocacy mission

Kindly Share This Story:

Organizes roadshow in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Lake Chad Basin Commission, LCBC, Monday, disclosed moves to stabilize region with advocacy mission in states adversely affected by Boko Haram activities.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary, LCBC, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, at a press briefing held in Abuja, which is to sensitise people in the North East region on how best to address issues affecting them.

According to Nuhu, there will be a roadshow in Abuja, and the other three insurgencies affected states including Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States from Monday, 9th to 20th March 2020.

He said: “Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) has concluded arrangements to carry out advocacy mission on Regional Stabilization Strategy (RSS)and roadshow in Abuja and three most Boko Haram affected states in Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State from Monday, 9th to 20th March 2020.

“It is designed as a sensitization, popularization and advocacy mission with relevant stakeholders in the States, National Institutions and civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, private sector, United Nations Agencies, Development Partners, Embassies and Donors.

“At the end of the roadshow, it is expected that the National and Local Stakeholders will gain knowledge and appreciate their specific roles in the operationalization and implementation of the Regional Stabilization Strategy (RSS). In addition, a partnership with Development Partners in Nigeria will be established towards the implementation of the strategy.”

The four countries bordering the Lake Chad and its wetlands are Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad are facing unprecedented challenges compounded by repeated violence perpetrated by Boko Haram and other Extremist Groups.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: