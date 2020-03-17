Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called on the Nigerian Army to take the ongoing war against insurgency in the North East to the insurgents’ enclaves to clear the remnants of the terrorists in the region.

Zulum, made the call when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Monday in Abuja.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Zulum disclosed that his visit was aimed at cross-fertilisation of ideas that would help to improve on the counter-insurgency/ counter-terrorism operations in the region.

He called on governments at all levels to support the military maximally to enable them carry out their tasks of protecting the nation.

The Governor stated that there was need to strengthen Civil-military relations and foster synergy between and among security agencies, adding that the Borno people and the army had common objective.

He expressed optimism that terrorism would soon be a thing of the past.

Zulum however, commended the military for its commitment to tackling the numerous security challenges bedevilling the nation, especially insurgency and terrorism in the North east

He also thanked the Federal Government and the military for their supports to the people and the government of the state while soliciting for more support and cooperation to ensure the successful prosecution of the war.

Responding, Buratai lauded the Governor for his dynamic approach to governance as well as the determination to finding an enduring solution to insecurity in the state.

He also thanked the governor for all his supports especially to the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Borno.

According to him, Borno has high prospects for human capacity development that could be developed for the benefit of Nigeria and other parts of the world.

He also expressed the hope that the state would return to its glorious position of peace and prosperity in the near future.

Buratai urged the Borno government to take into consideration the reintegration, de-radicalisation and employment of repentant members of the Boko Haram sect as the nation heads towards the final phase of the war against insurgent terrorism.

He expressed the hope that the lifting of ban on fishing activities on the Lake Chad basin would help business activities in the area and Maiduguri metropolis to bounce back.

Buratai also acknowledged the injection of members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the fight and commended their efforts and that of other security agencies,

He reiterated the readiness of the Nigerian Army to continue to work with its counterparts in the neighbouring countries to ensure that the war is brought to a logical end.

