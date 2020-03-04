Kindly Share This Story:

As 19 severe casualties to be referred ― Hospital source

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than five persons were killed with 47 others sustained gunshot injuries by stray bullets when suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect invaded some parts of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state on Wednesday morning.

According to a hospital Source in the town who is not authorized to talk to the press said, 19 persons out of the 47 ones who sustained gunshot wounds, and are in critical condition would be referred to an undisclosed hospital out of Damboa for further treatment tomorrow (Thursday).

This is coming less than a week when some group of insurgents attacked Rumirgo communities of Askira-Uba Local Government Area of the state killing 10 persons during Market day.

Damboa is located at the heart of the Sambisa Forest which has witnessed series of deadly attacks in the past.

Just recently, or early this year, it’s the easiest road which is about 85km from Maiduguri the state capital was reopened for motorists after closure in the last three years by Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

Our correspondent gathered that the Armed insurgents stormed the town at about 6:30 am and engaged military troops, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Local Hunters/Vigilantees and innocent civilians shooting sporadically, even though, troops repelled the attack, as normalcy have since returned to the town.

Further investigation revealed that there are many casualties from the side of the insurgents who had to carry away corpses of their dead colleagues and the injured ones during the encounter.

The Hospital Source in Damboa said, “We were terrified by the number of casualties after the attack. Presently, five dead bodies were brought into the hospital with 47 others who sustained injuries as a result of stray bullets.

“We have tried our best in managing the victims, but by tomorrow (Thursday), we have to refer about 19 others whose case seems critical and beyond our control.

“As it is, for now, the town is camp, as people are going about their normal businesses, and we thank God for sparing our lives”. Said the Source.

When contacted for confirmation, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa in a telephone call told our Correspondent that authorities are working on a Press statement regarding the attack, and when it is ready he will not hesitate to share for Journalists, even as he thanked our Correspondent for taking his time to make inquiries on the latest Damboa attack.

