Insurgence: Coalition applaud Trump over $2.5m bounty on Shekau

…To solicit other European countries support for war against terrorism

…Pass vote of confidence on service chiefs

Chris Ochayi

Over 36 different Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Monday, commended the Service Chiefs for exhibiting courage and severity in tackling the Boko Haram insurgence in the North East and the militancy in Niger Delta region.

The over 500 members representing the Coalition of Civil Society Group, who converged in Abuja, the nation’s capital, rated higher the performance of the service chiefs in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

The Coalition, also hailed what it described the noble gesture of the US President Donald Trump for approving $2.5 million ransom for the arrest of the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau.

In an address jointly signed by leaders of the coalition, Comrade Etuk Bassey Williams and Comrade Abubakar Ibrahim, National President and Secretary respectively, said, the agitations was uncalled for given the magnitude of job done by the current security chiefs.

Comrade Bassey revealed that it has concluded plans to soon write all European countries to join the US in assisting Nigeria in it’s war against insurgency in the Northeast and other security challenges facing the country.

He said, in the statement titled, “An appraisal of the performance of the service chiefs in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria” that the Service Chiefs and the Nigerian Military are no doubt winning the war against insurgency.

He noted that, “The renewed Vigour and tact engendered by the Service Chiefs and particularly Chief of Army Staff: Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has yielded a very appreciable success in their efforts to completely defeat Boko Haram.

“Today we have witnessed high enthusiasm and confidence been expressed by the gallant soldiers in the battlefield as instilled in them by the commanders.

While restating the position of the group on the service chiefs, he said, “We the members of the Coalition of Civil Society Group pass a vote of confidence on the service Chiefs and the entire Nigeria Military.”

He therefore, called on Nigerians to shun any view or positions motivated by ethnic or political interest and support the Service Chiefs and the entire military with prayer and useful information to enable end then insurgency and return peace to the affected areas.

He added that, “we strongly hope that victory is certain and it is near.”

He earlier observed that the dexterity with which the Military is curbing insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country has yielded laudable achievements.

“Today, incidences of bombs detonating at our Worship Centres, Market, Motor parks, Government buildings and other strategic places has disappeared and is no more a recurring event except for very few insignificant cases,” he stated.

He said, “It was observed that Nigerians in the city centres are no more keeping vigil in anticipation of a likely attack by the Boko Haram terrorist, the agony of insecurity and fear of unknown has eluded the major cities except the fringes of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

“It is true that a lot has been achieved by the present crop of service chiefs, not just in the battle field but also in disabusing the forcefully recruited members of the Boko Haram as many have repented and have willingly surrendered to the Nigerian Army.

“Unlike before, the Nigerian Military has prioritised training and equipping of its Soldiers with modern military hardware. More than ever before the welfare of our military personnel has gained more attention.

“It is true that the terrorists are no more in control of any territory and today Boko Haram have been ousted from the last stronghold in the Sambisa forest effectively reducing and disorganising the group.

“It is true that thousands of captives have been freed from the hands of the insurgents and many of the insurgents are surrendering to the Nigerian Army as a result of intensive effort and gallantry.”

Further restating the position of the group, Comrade Etuk said, For us in the Civil Society, it is gratifying to observe the many progress of our gallant troops as they match towards total victory against the insurgents. We must not fail to appreciate and commend the service chiefs and the entire military for their successes.

We salute the courageous effort of the military, and call on Nigerians to pray and wish that the enthusiasm to make Nigeria again will not be in vain.

We mourn with the bereaved and salute the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers who laid the lives for our comfort peace.

We celebrate your gallantry, commitment and patriotism to your fatherland; the successes against the insurgent are testament to the capacity of the service chiefs, especially Lt Gen, Tukur Buratai: the chief of the Army Staff.”

