Insurance: Allianz Nigeria settles 53 claims in less than one hour

By Cynthia Alo

Insurance firm, Allianz Nigeria, said it settled 53 claims worth over N2.8 million in less than an hour.

The company said the development is a fallout of its nationwide campaign to settle motor claims within 60 minutes.

In a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Adebola Adedugba, the company noted that Allianz Nigeria had begun revolutionising the Nigerian insurance industry.

The company said: “There is a complete understanding that complete customer satisfaction is not only about giving competitive rates or swift delivery of policy documents, but also how quickly claims are resolved to get customers back on the road and on track to achieving set goals and objectives.

“In a society as fast-paced as ours, where every other aspect of life may be grappling for attention, Allianz Nigeria has surely begun revolutionising the Nigerian insurance industry.

“Allianz Nigeria expresses its gratitude to the numerous customers that have benefited from the 60 minutes campaign. The company has also committed to continue to provide excellent service delivery of the highest standards.”

Linkage Assurance women seek greater opportunities

The female staff of Linkage Assurance Plc has underscored the importance of harnessing the potential and hidden abilities that rest with the women fold.

They disclosed this during the commemoration of the International Women’s Day, nothing that if the hidden abilities can be explored without being undermined by sentiments that women are the weaker gender, the feminine gender could add so much value to the economy and society at large.

Speaking on the theme ‘Each for Equal’ as part of the activities to mark the women’s day, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia, General Manager, Marketing, Linkage Assurance, called on the women staff to take advantage of the event and array of expert speakers brought together to redefine their career and launch themselves into higher responsibility in their professions.

Ojemudia also noted that it is important that women set goals, be focused, have clear visions, be committed to their visions, and take action.

“I will advise that we get your certifications and have mentors whom you can look up to for guidance and advice,” he added.

The speakers, while agreeing that women are disadvantaged in a number of ways, including managing career and family, emphasised the importance of women overcoming these challenges to make success in their career by exhibiting superior knowledge, by virtue of what they deposit or invest in their brain.

They also agreed that women should invest in every aspect of their life while also mastering the art of impression management, as that will give them the opportunity to be considered along their male counterparts for any role.

Universal Insurance clinches best innovative company award

Universal Insurance Plc has won the best Innovative Insurance Company of the Year 2019’ at the Champion Newspapers’ award held.

Presenting the award to the company, Mr. Feyi Smith, a former Managing Director, Champion Newspapers Limited, who expressed delight over the choice of the insurance firm for the award category, said that he had been following the progress the company made in recent times, positing that the award was an honour well deserved.

Smith said: “This is an award well deserved. I have been following the progress Universal Insurance Plc has made in the past couple of years. I therefore, on behalf of Champion Newspapers Limited, feel honoured to present this prestigious award to a well deserved awardee, Universal Insurance Plc.”

Receiving the award of behalf of the company, Mr. Paulinus Offorzor, the Executive Director (Technical), Universal Insurance, expressed delight over the recognition and thanked the organisers of the award for choosing his company as a worthy recipient in that category.

According to him, the board and management are working assiduously to continue to deliver on its mandate as a risk management firm. He assured that Universal Insurance would emerge a mega underwriting firm post recapitalization of the sector.

