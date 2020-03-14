INSECURITY: Man attacked months after kidnap of sons

Kindly Share This Story:

When Mr. Adebayo Kolawole Oludare left his residence at Olajesu Street, Lagos, in the evening of December 10th, 2019 to Shoprite to pick up some few items, little did he know that he was going to be attacked by unknown assailants.

Kolawole and his nephew, Ayomide were brutally assaulted along Festac link Bridge while returning from Shoprite where they had gone shopping.

The attack was coming three months after the victim’s two sons were abducted by kidnappers in same neighborhood.

Recounting the incident, Kolawole, the father of three said, “At about few minutes to six in the evening, I was in the company of my nephew, when I was attacked by five hefty men. Fortunately for me, they used sticks to attack me. While they were hitting me my nephew shouted for help but nobody came to my rescue, so he fled the scene and ran to Festac Police Station to make a report. He later returned with some police officers to the scene where I was lying on the ground with blood gushing out of the wounds in my body. The officers immediately rushed me to the hospital. I was placed on admission for five days in the hospital and 10 days out patient clinic.”

READ ALSO:

Three months before I was assaulted, my sons were kidnapped. My wife was forced to pay a ransom of N150, 000 as I wasn’t in the country at that time. It was my wife that reported a case of our sons kidnap with the police. My kids were in captivity for three days before they were released. Information reaching us had it that the recent attack is connected with the previous kidnap of my sons and brother in-law.”

Lamenting the state of insecurity in Festac, Kolawole urged government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of lives of Nigerians.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: