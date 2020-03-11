Insecurity in Rivers: Amaechi displaying lack of self-awareness — Rep Bob

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

House of Representatives member from Rivers State, Mr. Solomon Bob, has taken as a swipe at the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent claim in a television interview that Rivers State was not being considered for federal projects, including the ongoing construction of rail lines across the country, because of insecurity.

Bob in a statement, yesterday, described the minister’s comment as “regrettable and embarrassing,” saying the claim was “untrue and an improbable excuse which is not supported by facts.”

According to him, available statistics on insecurity show that Rivers State is “safer than most states in this country and is certainly safer than Kaduna and Lagos, two states of which the minister is a habitue.

“Besides, there are other epicentres of mayhem and death to which the Federal Government, in which the minister serves, is allocating projects and committing enormous resources daily.

ALSO READ:

“All around Minister Amaechi in the federal cabinet is evidence of prebendalism of the most extreme and unconscionable type.

“But the minister is either too fixated on promoting the binary fissures of retrogressive politics at home to understand or simply lacks the requisite self-awareness to do so.”

The lawmaker expressed regret that a leader of the minister’s status and a former governor, was using his clout to lead a campaign to de-market and impoverish his own state, instead of promoting and selling it to the Federal Government and the investing public.

“The minister’s behaviour has no parallel among his cabinet colleagues, no other minister is consciously selling his or her state short for domestic political reasons,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: