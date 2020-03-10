INSECURITY AT THE PORTS: Stop licensing foreigners for clearing goods – former ANLCA boss

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Federal Government has been urged to stop issuing licenses to foreigners to clear consignments from the nation’s ports to prevent influx of unwanted and dangerous cargo from entering the country.

Former National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Inuwa Mohammed, told Vanguard Maritime Report that restricting clearing licenses to Nigerians alone has become imperative to stop shipment of unwanted goods into the country.

Mohammed explained that most countries do not allow foreigners operating within their ports for security reasons, but wondered why the Nigerian government is still licensing them.

According to him, “When I was the president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, I kicked against it. If you remember we were the ones that fought for the Crown Agents and made sure they did not take over.

“I discovered that part of the people that knew what happened just because of their selfish interest, they want to sell Nigeria so that they can make money for themselves.

“During the days of Panalpina, they would not allow a Nigerian to do business with them. What I am saying is that it is very wrong for Nigeria to allow foreigners to have a license to operate because this is our only pride, this is what we have.

“Other countries will not allow you to operate. Even in Benin Republic here, foreigners are not allowed to operate at their ports; they will not grant you a license. I don’t know why Nigeria government, or our leaders are licensing foreigners to operate in our ports.

“They are destroying our economy. We should allow this industry to be controlled by us because this is the language that we understand. A Nigerian Customs officer will know the tariff of what they are doing and they are ready to work with Nigerians. A foreigner will sell us.

“No foreigner should be allowed to operate in our ports. Okay, if you remember the issue of when I was detained for one year in Ikoyi prison for drugs. What happened was that the things were imported by two Taiwanese and because they do not have interest in Nigeria that is why they are trying to bring in drugs. I did not know anything about it.

“But it was a foreign country that assisted those Taiwanese to make sure they shipped in those goods. If not for America the thing would have gone into Nigeria. I am against giving licenses to foreigners; I am 100 per cent against it.”

