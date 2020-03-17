Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Inflation rate rises to 12.2%, highest record in 21 months ― NBS

On 11:13 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Moody's, Nigeria

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.20% (year-on-year) in February 2020.

In its inflation report for February 2020 released on Tuesday,  the agency explained that the figure was 0.07% higher than the rate of 12.13% recorded in January 2020.

READ ALSO: Expert wants appropriate monetary policy tools to check rising inflation rate

The food index rose from 14.85% recorded in January to 14.9% in February 2020 while core inflation increased by 0.08% to stand at 9.43% compared to 9.35% recorded in the preceding month.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!