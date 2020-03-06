Infectious Covid-19 washing hand song from Vietnam goes viral

Kindly Share This Story:

While panic-inducing headlines about the spread of the coronavirus continue to dominate global news, a devastatingly catchy hand-washing public service announcement sung by Vietnamese singers Erik and Min has gone viral, amassing more than 4.7 million views on YouTube as of Friday.

Titled ‘Ghen Co Vy’ or Washing hand song, the track is actually a collaboration between lyricist Khac Hung, singers Erik and Min, and Vietnam’s Health Ministry, providing both practical tips and light-hearted relief during a time of global crisis.

The track is a reworking of the trio’s 2017 hit ‘Ghen’ (Jealous), which amassed 117 million views online.

It features an animated video showing gloved hands flicking away the virus while the Vietnamese-language lyrics Wash our hands. Rub, rub, rub, rub, evenly Push back the Corona, Corona, appear beneath.

Erik, whose real name is Phan Trung Thanh, says the song will not stay limited to Vietnamese.

“We will introduce Ghen Co Vy in English in one or two days, we have already finished recording it,’’ he told dpa.

YouTube user tom cherry left a comment to the video, which read Corona Virus will die when it hears this song. It got 2,600 likes.

The viral video also sparked a TikTok dance challenge, with Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang blending contemporary dance moves with hand washing techniques.

Both the original video and the Tiktok dance featured on U.S satirical news show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, helping the video to go viral.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, That’s a genuine club banger right there,’’ Oliver screamed in delight during the Sunday show. (dpa/NAN)

