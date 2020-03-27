Infected South African duo who defied coronavirus isolation charged

Kindly Share This Story:

South African police have charged two men with attempted murder for allegedly continuing to go out after they tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing others to the infection.

Police minister Bheki Cele detailed the charges during a press conference on Wednesday. He said anyone that breaks these laws or regulations could be fined, detained for up to six months or both.

The first charge was made against a 52-year old salon owner diagnosed with coronavirus on March 18 and instructed to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Local officials raised the alert on Tuesday after the man was seen around the western city of Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The second charge was filed against a male tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 while on holiday at Kruger National Park.

The man ignored instructions to remain in his hotel and went to the nearby town of Saint Lucia, where he interacted “with an unknown number of people”.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections on the continent, with over 900 cases confirmed so far.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown after the number of infections multiplied six-fold in just eight days.

