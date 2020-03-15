Individuals with 2023 presidential ambition behind Oshiomhole’s ordeal – Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Sunday accused some individuals with 2023 presidential ambition of orchestrating the suspension of the party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Tinubu said in a statement he personally signed that the personal ambition of these unnamed individuals is destroying the party like the coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged members of the party to support President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently tackling the nation’s many maladies instead of distracting him.

He said: “While coronavirus has been presently contained in Nigeria, we must be alert to another sickness that seems rampant within a certain segment of society. That sickness is old Ambition-virus 2023. This illness afflicts many in the political class along with their allies in the media.

“Those touched by this malady find that their ability to tell time and discern the difference between the present and the future has been strongly impaired. The carriers of this sickness are confused as to the very season our nation now finds itself.

READ ALSO: Tinubu declares his respect and gratitude for Osinbajo as he turns 63

“They conflate things, which no sensible person would conflate. The primary symptom of their malady is the driving tendency to believe the events of 2023 will be decided before we even exit the year 2020.”

“In a broader context, those afflicted with the 2023 virus do a grave disservice to President Buhari and his administration. They should be trying their best to help the President. Instead of seeing President Buhari as our present leader and commander-in-chief, their sole contemplation is upon his eventual exit.

“Yet, not even a full year has passed since his second inaugural. How can they be committed to helping him realise his mandate when the fullness of their gaze is affixed to seizing this very mandate for themselves?”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: