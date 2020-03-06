Breaking News
Ilorin Aviation College to begin postgraduate diploma ―Chairman

The International Aviation College, Ilorin, says it is set to commence awarding postgraduate diploma in Aircraft maintenance engineering courses.

Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf- Gobir, the Chairman, Governing Council of the college said this on Friday while receiving members of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar committee led by its Chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Alapansanpa.

Yusuf-Gobir said that the programme would be in collaboration with the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, before the end of 2020.

According to him, all the courses to be run by the college will be supervised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) postgraduate in aircraft maintenance licence.

He also said that the Nigeria Board for Technical Education (NBTE) would supervise the ND/HND programme concurrently.

He said that such programme and other courses would improve the capacities and expertise of the students and also boost the financial state of the college.

“The programme will allow the College to stand on its own without waiting for government subvention,’’ he said.

Yusuf-Gobir, a pilot, said that with the commitment of staff the institution would identify areas to focus in spite of challenges met on assumption of office as the chairman, governing council.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

