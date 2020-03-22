I’ll shock Imo with breath-taking achievements in 12 months — Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has promisd to shock Imo people with breathtaking achievements in the next 12 months, which will change the landscape of the state and make the people thank God that they elected him governor.

He asked the people not to judge him by the records of past leaders of the state but with what he is able to do with their mandate as governor.

Uzodinma spoke, yesterday, after a church service in honour of Bishop Moses Chikwe, Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area.

He assured the people that his administration had a well laid out manifesto that will accelerate the development of the state and bring prosperity to all the people.

He said: “Within the next 12 months you will see a great difference. My government will shock you with breathtaking achievements that will change Imo State for good. You will be happy that you elected me your governor and you will know that my mandate is destined by God.”

He urged the people to give his government all the necessary support, noting that he cannot succeed without the support of the church and the people. He added that Imo people should see his mandate as one ordained by God and be rest assured that he will not fail them.

Making reference to the Bible reading of the day to buttress his piont, Uzodinma said what happened in Imo was like what happened during Samuel’s time in the Bible.

The governor also used the opportunity to reassure the people that his government is ready for the battle to contain the dreaded Coronavirus.

“As a government, we have put everything in place to make sure that Imo State is free from Coronavirus, so you don’t have anything to fear,“ he assured them

Also speaking at the church service, the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Dr A. J. V. Obinna, said he was happy with Governor Uzodinma’s assurance that there will be great achievements in 12 months, adding: “It looks like the governor knows that I will be retiring in 12 months time, so, these expected achievements will be a befitting retirement gift for me.“

