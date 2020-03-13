I’ll not congratulate you untill end of your tenure, Sheikh Ahmad tells Hassan

Kindly Share This Story:

•I’ll be fair to all — NAHCON Chair

The National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad has said he would only congratulate the new Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan after his four year term, noting that it is a position of higher trust with huge responsibility.

Sheikh Ahmad stated this during a lecture at a special prayer organised by The Companion for NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Hassan and the Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Alhaji Shuaib Afolabi Salisu held at the Lagos State House of Assembly Mosque, recently.

Ahmad quoting from the Holy Quran said: “Allah, the exalted, says in the Quran:” Truly, We did offer al-amaanah (the trust or moral responsibility or honesty and all the duties which Allah has ordained) to the heavens and the earth, and the mountains, but they declined to bear it and were afraid of it (i.e. afraid of Allah’s torment). But man bore it. Verily, he was unjust (to himself) and ignorant (of its results)”.

“The Prophet also said, the one who cannot keep trust, cannot have faith. It means the one who cannot keep amanna does not have deen and does not have a sense of shame. The hallmark of Muslims is shyness.

Somebody who will always refrain from anything that will bring him to shame and disgrace.

“We will continue to remind you that the position you have been given is a higher trust (amanna) with very huge responsibility.

Sheikh Ahmad throwing banters and recalling the old days said it does not matter arguing whether to join the system or not, but what matters now is to come out with integrity intact.

“So many good brothers who joined the system are now singing different tunes now, I pray you will not become that. Be mindful that money and power have a very tempting spirit which could affect the behaviour of man, the way he speaks and relates with others. Always remember that this is a position of responsibility, His success is a collective success.”

“I do not need to congratulate you now until after four years when you have surpassed the legacies of your predecessor. May Allah the exalted strengthen you and make the job easy for you. Amin.”

The Companion National Amir, Alhaji Thabit Adewale Sonaike, told the duo that “As political office holders, you should expect both praises and criticisms, but I urge you to take both in their strides, learn the lessons they offer but remain focused on your mandate and the desire to accomplish the goals of your principals and more importantly the overall goal of public good. As your colleagues, we will also monitor you and give you support towards your success in office.

“You should always remember that your appointment is for a short period and a rare opportunity to write your name in gold, to make meaningful impact, create legacies and contribute your own quota to the development of your fatherland. Above all, ensure that you are constantly guided by the fact that you will ultimately give account of your stewardship to Allah.”

Responding, Alhaji Hassan promised to be fair to all in the discharge of his duties, adding that the commission under him will be a reference point for Hajj operations all over the world.

“I represent every Muslim community in Nigeria, not a tribe and I will be fair to all. It is a position of trust and I will not disappoint all of you,” he said.

The event was attended by many dignitaries, including the immediate past Deputy Governor of Lagos, Alhaja Idiat Adebule, Muslim clerics and representatives from the state chapters of The Companion across the country.

