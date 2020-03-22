I’ll continue to support Buhari, ensure Nigeria free of evil deeds ―Maharaji

Kindly Share This Story:

Satguru Maharaji in Lagos urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling corruption in the country.

Maharaji made the call while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a public lecture that ended late on Saturday at the City Hall in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the public lecture is ‘Absolute End to Mordern Day Slavery and The Only Way Out’.

According to him, Nigerians should support the president in ridding off corruption to the barest minimum in the country.

“There are natural rules guiding the world. This is to say we should not cheat anyone and also do the right thing,” he said.

Maharaji added that he would continue to support Buhari and ensure Nigeria is free from evil deeds.

On Coronavirus, he said the people were far from the creator, hence, the outbreak of the disease.

“I urge our leaders not to panick or give the news that will make our people panick.

“Anything can happen in other countries but here we are not to be bothered. All we have to do is to follow the rules,” he said.

Maharaji who listed part of the rules as not cheating each other and doing things properly in an African way, assured everyone that everything would be fine in the country.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: