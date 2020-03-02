Ikpeazu didn’t sponsor any APC Gov aspirant in 2019 -APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The All Progressive Congress, Abia State chapter, has refuted claims that Gov.Okezie Ikpeazu sponsored all the seven governorship aspirants who contested on its platform in the 2019 poll.

Chieftain of the party in the state, Prince Benjamion Apugo, had in an interview, alleged that the Governor sponsored the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Uche Ogah and the six aspirants who contested the party ticket.

Publicity Secretary of the APC in Abia, Ben Godson, who described the allegation as unfounded, stated that Apugo’s statement is an act of sabotage on the party in Abia.

He further attributed the allegation to an attempt to assassinate the characters of the governorship aspirants who contested in the party’s primaries.

“In a democracy, everyone is free to hold and express his opinion, but when such opinion is not consistent with the truth, it must be made to take its perfect position as a fallacy.

“Therefore, APC, Abia wishes to state that the statement credited one of our leaders, Prince Benjamin Apugo where he was quoted to have said that Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu bought the forms for all our seven aspirants in the 2019 election is a huge fallacy.

“With all due respect to Prince Apugo, he got his allegation wrong and there is no element of truth in that particular unfortunate statement that was credited to him. In fact ,his statement is a lie and an act of sabotage to the party.

“We as a party cannot watch one man no matter his position or capacity, stand and destroy the image of seven responsible men who in their different capacities represent a lot for their people, the party, Abians and even in Nigeria as a nation.

“Apugo making statement like “it was a clear game that Ikpeazu played with the seven APC governorship aspirants” is an attempt to assassinate the images of some of those great men who came together to contest in our party’s primary.

“Abia APC as it stands cannot afford to allow statements like the one credited to Prince Apugo to go without setting the records straight. Our society is a society that respects elders. We respect elders because we assume that every words of their mouth ought to be the truth.

“ Apugo got this one terribly wrong and we don’t agree with him because this particular statement is a monumental lie and we reject it in its entirety.

The party apologized to the seven governorship aspirants and urged them to forgive Apugo, as the APC is not in agreement with what it described as a destructive and unguided statement capable of destroying the party.

“When an elder of Apugo’s capacity goes about making reckless and unguided statements like this one now, we have no option than to call him to order to avoid using his position as an elder to destroy other persons who also wish to be elder.

“It is on record that APC Abia State contested and participated in the last gubernatorial election with full commitment from every member of the party from ward level to state level.

“We made giant stride notwithstanding the negative role played by the Electoral Body and security agencies against our efforts. Anybody saying the contrary is out for mischief and should be disregarded,” the statement read.

