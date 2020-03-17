Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

Persistent in the drive to optimize its services in the sector, Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric, has commissioned two new Feeders, Igando 33KV and Ijegun 33KV, to further boost supply to customers in the network.

With the completion of these Feeders, beneficiary communities will experience improved power supply, while the project has also enabled better alignment and strengthened network. Areas such as White Sand Joint CDA, Mutairu Alli, Taiwo Olaniran, Boripe, Idi Cashew, Lasisi Ajibade, Harmony, Ire-Akari and environs would benefit from the Ijegun 33KV feeder, while areas including Egan Town, Ajao Jimoh, Imoba 1, Iloilo, Taiwo Along, Abibatu Oseni, Oke as well as Bayas would benefit from Igando 33KV.

Meanwhile, Maximum Demand customers in these areas will also be able to increase capacity within their business for increased production and sales.

Speaking on the project, Head, Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue explained that the company has consistently strengthened its network through new projects designed to boost electricity supply to customers and create exceptional service.

He said: “At IE, improvement of our network and enhancement of operations is a critical requirement because we are committed maintaining about ensuring efficient service delivery. And it will only get better as we roll out this expansion initiatives. We will continue to strengthen our lines, embark on new projects where necessary, in order to ensure that our equipment and installations are optimized, while also reducing downtime supply in order to satisfy our customers.

“These new projects will address issues of fluctuations, load-shedding on overloaded distribution transformers and perennial faults resulting to frequent downtime within the network as well as improve economic activities due to quality power supply to customers within these communities,” he noted.

Resulting from the new project, the company noted that the alignment carried out in the network made the Shasha 33KV feeder to be moved from T3 100MVA to T2 60MVA, Igando Injection Substation now feeds from Igando 33KV feeder, while Ijegun Injection Substation now feeds from Ijegun 33KV feeder and Egbe 33KV now feeds only line loads.

The company, however, appealed to customers to report issues or faults promptly, ensure protection of the company’s installations within their locality, pay monthly bills on time and avoid assault on staff of the company. The DISCO reiterated that its commitment to provision of quality, reliable and exceptional service delivery, remains the focal point.

The company noted that several strategic projects aimed at bolstering the network are ongoing across its six business unit and will be completed in due time.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: