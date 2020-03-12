Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

OVIE Elect of Ijerhe kingdom, Ethiope West local government area, Delta State, His Royal Majesty Angos Agofure Omasoro, Uduvwie the 1st broke his silence yesterday in Warri, Delta State on the crisis rocking the kingship stool in his kingdom, saying demand for five million naira bribe by one of the chiefs which he refused to part with was the cause of the opposition against his emergence.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Warri, he dismissed allegations by some that he and some chiefs forced their way into the palace to crown him king at night, stressing that all chiefs relevant to the coronation of a king in the kingdom attended the function to play their roles.

Continuing, he said he was elected king in line with the traditions and customs of the kingdom, adding that a particular chief who wanted him to part with five million naira as a bribe for his support was busy instigating opposition against his emergence.

He said he refused to pay the five million naira bribe demanded by the chief because he couldn’t find any reason why he should pay for what rightly belongs to his family

According to him, some of the chiefs who had come to know what happened had started reaching out to him, saying the tension was already calming down.

“I am the Ovie-elect of Ijerhe kingdom. I am the Uduvwie the 1st. A chief ( name withheld) requested for five million naira. If he had got the five million naira would all this pocket of opposition have happened? I can’t buy my family rights, so I did not give him. He is the one going to instigate some chiefs against me.”, he said

“I was elected in line with the tradition, custom and culture of the Idjerhe kingdom. It is also not true that anybody forced their way into the palace for my crowning. All the senior Chiefs who had key roles to play in the election and crowning of a king were there. including the Unugbrogodo whose duty it is to crown a king in the kingdom.“, he said.

He further said that in line with tradition, the crowning was done at about 7am in the morning, explaining that a king is crowned before a few and presented to the crowd after the crowning rituals.

“ It was around 7am in the morning that I was elected and declared. When you crown a king, it is done away from the crowd and later presented to the crowd.“, he added.

The King-elect later offered a hand of friendship to those aggrieved saying that he was ready to work with all for the good development of the kingdom. In addition, he assured the state government that he would continue to work with relevant agencies to sustain peace in the kingdom.

“I want to use this opportunity as your Royal Majesty, I am appealing to all sons and daughters of Ijerhe and those aggrieved that we should all come together to build Ijerhe. There is no need for a divided kingdom“, he pleaded.

When reminded that the Regent disrobed him alongside eleven other chiefs he said it was impossible for a chief to disrobe a monarch.

“A chief can’t disrobe a king in Ijerhe kingdom. I am now the number one citizen of Ijerhe kingdom. “, he stressed.

