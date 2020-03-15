Breaking News
Translate

IJERHE KINGSHIP CRISIS:  UNUGBROGODO suspends Unuevwero indefinitely

On 12:01 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

OAAN, APCON institute SOP for OOH advertising industry…As King Elect promises sustained peace in Ijerhe kingdom

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

THE crisis rocking  the kingship stool in Ijerhe kingdom, Ethiope West local government area, Delta  state  took a new twist  on Sunday as the Unugbrogodo , Chief Abamitoto Sago   suspended the Unuevwero Chief Solomon Agbagi over alleged acts  considered to be offensive to the tradition of the kingdom.

Addressing journalists  shortly after a meeting of some chiefs at the residence of the King Elect, His Royal Majesty  Angos Agofure Omasoro, Uduvwie  I,   in Ijerhe kingdom  the Unugbrogodo, Chief Sago a nonagenarian said by his title it was his responsibility to crown a king in the kingdom, adding that in line with the customs and traditions of the area he  crowned Chief Omasoro as the King Elect  over a week ago.

He said  he had to slam indefinite suspension on Chief Agbagi  for allegedly sitting with some other chiefs to disrobe  eleven  chiefs who participated in the crowning of a king elect for the kingdom, an action he said was strange.

READ ALSO: UK seeks closer ties with Nigeria after Brexit

It would be recalled that Chief Agbagi and some other chiefs had last week Monday disrobed the monarch elect and eleven other chiefs for allegedly  crowning Chief Omasoro as king elect.

The Unugbrogodo, Chief Sago said due process was followed in the crowing of Chief Omasoro as King Elect.

Other Chiefs at the meeting where  the decision was taken to suspend the Unuevworo, Chief Agbagi indefinitely include  Isaac Ejenavi, Stephen Ikewun, Achoja Odowene, Edojariogba Iriteta, William Ukumakpon, Moses Akpasa. They also include William Ogadaferua, Enomate Ogude, Gilbert Makava and Emmanuel Otugoma.

His Royal Majesty , Omasoro  told the Vanguard that  he would  work always put the good of the kingdom first in his actions and utterance , assuring the state government that he will  work with relevant government agencies to continue to sustain peace in the area

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!