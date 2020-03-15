Kindly Share This Story:

…As King Elect promises sustained peace in Ijerhe kingdom

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

THE crisis rocking the kingship stool in Ijerhe kingdom, Ethiope West local government area, Delta state took a new twist on Sunday as the Unugbrogodo , Chief Abamitoto Sago suspended the Unuevwero Chief Solomon Agbagi over alleged acts considered to be offensive to the tradition of the kingdom.

Addressing journalists shortly after a meeting of some chiefs at the residence of the King Elect, His Royal Majesty Angos Agofure Omasoro, Uduvwie I, in Ijerhe kingdom the Unugbrogodo, Chief Sago a nonagenarian said by his title it was his responsibility to crown a king in the kingdom, adding that in line with the customs and traditions of the area he crowned Chief Omasoro as the King Elect over a week ago.

He said he had to slam indefinite suspension on Chief Agbagi for allegedly sitting with some other chiefs to disrobe eleven chiefs who participated in the crowning of a king elect for the kingdom, an action he said was strange.

It would be recalled that Chief Agbagi and some other chiefs had last week Monday disrobed the monarch elect and eleven other chiefs for allegedly crowning Chief Omasoro as king elect.

The Unugbrogodo, Chief Sago said due process was followed in the crowing of Chief Omasoro as King Elect.

Other Chiefs at the meeting where the decision was taken to suspend the Unuevworo, Chief Agbagi indefinitely include Isaac Ejenavi, Stephen Ikewun, Achoja Odowene, Edojariogba Iriteta, William Ukumakpon, Moses Akpasa. They also include William Ogadaferua, Enomate Ogude, Gilbert Makava and Emmanuel Otugoma.

His Royal Majesty , Omasoro told the Vanguard that he would work always put the good of the kingdom first in his actions and utterance , assuring the state government that he will work with relevant government agencies to continue to sustain peace in the area

