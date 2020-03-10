IJEGUN PORT CITY: Ministry, NPA visit site over residents protest

Kindly Share This Story:

As NIWA places ‘stop-work-order’ on the facility

By Godfrey Bivbere

FOLLOWING the protest of residents of Ijegun community over the planned development of the port city, officials of the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, weekend, visited the site to ascertain things for themselves, even as the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, placed a ‘stop-work’ order on the facility.

The visit of the government agencies followed an earlier meeting the previous day over the planned development of the facility.

The chairman, Satellite Town Forum, Michael Imiteni, told Vanguard Maritime Report that an official of the NPA said that Westron Property Nigeria Limited, the supposed developers, had gotten an approval from NIWA through the Ministry of Transportation.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “Arch Omotosho said that Westron has gotten approval from the ministry. He was diplomatic and economical to say the fact but there is a need for more investigation. There is currently a stop-work-order notice by NIWA on Westron Bridge at Folarin Ijegun waterside.”

Recall that Imiteni had earlier said, ”We have been on this agitation of setting Satellite Town free; Satellite town is a residential area; you can verify from the Federal Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, for this status.

“But along the line, individual investors are turning it into a mixed environment with commercial activities which has led to the establishment of tank farms. Already we have about 13 marketing companies of tank farms and these marketing companies have over 50 tank farms that are already in place and over 600 trucks plying Mumuney Adio Badmos road popularly known as Maruwa road.”

He noted that if the development of the facility is allowed, trucks and tankers coming from the proposed port and the numerous tank farms will have to go through the same over-stretched Mumuney Adio Badmos road popularly known as Maruwa road as the Nigerian Navy will not allow the use the alternative Alakija end of the road.

Kindly Share This Story: