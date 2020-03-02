Ijaw youths vow to shutdown oil sector over planned inauguration of committee for PAP

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – IJAW youths under the Pereotubo Owielaemi led Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, have vowed to cripple the oil sector over what they described as plans by the federal government through the National Security Adviser, NSA and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF to constitute and inaugurate an interim management committee for the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, scales through.

The youths also warned that the Ijaws “will not accept the government turning the Amnesty Programme as a northern affair in order to pay political followers” and described such ploy as the “height of provocation.”

Pereotubo in the statement on behalf of the youths demanded that for the sake of peace in the oil sector, President Buhari should appoint a coordinator immediately from among competent Ijaw people, saying, “We are watching the fold of events as we will not hesitate to shut down all the oil platforms in Ijaw lands. Do not blame us should there be break down of law and order in the region.”

The statement reads: “The plan by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to constitute interim management committee instead of appointing the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) will be resisted by the Ijaw youths. The NSA should rescind the idea of appointing interim management committee. IYC will not accept it.

“The PAP is not a northern affair. This programme is the reason why the oil sector is experiencing peace. President Buhari should advice the NSA to disband that devious committee. We will revolt against it. Niger Delta region will not have peace especially the oil platforms should the FG go-ahead with this so-called committee.

“We sensed that the NSA, the SGF and some powerful forces in the presidency are clandestinely making moves to hijack the Amnesty Programme. We will resist it even with the last drop of our blood. IYC will shut down the oil sector if Buhari allows these desperate elements in the presidency to hijack the Amnesty Programme like what they’re doing to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC.

“Buhari’s government is provoking the Ijaw people to anger. We will not accept the government turning the Amnesty Programme as a northern affair in order to pay political followers. This is the height of provocation.

“We will not allow cabals in the Government to take away the Programme from us. That’s an invitation to anarchy. Definitely, the boys will go back to the creeks. We hope that President Buhari will treat this message as a warning as the consequences of the NSA’s action will be catastrophic to the nation’s mono-economic.”

