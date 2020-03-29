Kindly Share This Story:

Odion Ighalo has won the Manchester United’s March Goal-of-the-Month award, for his sparkling effort against LASK in the Europa League.

The former Super Eagles top striker scored a stunning goal against the Austrian club, after some skilled ball juggling in the build-up, it was an effort that perhaps shut up the critics of his loan move to United, who are not poised to give Ighalo a permanent £100,000-a-week contract extension as claimed by Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira.

Ighalo had his United form cut short by the rampaging coronavirus, which has forced virtually all sporting activities postponements. He scored 32 percents of the votes beating Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 per cent and Bruno Fernandes’s first strike from open play for the Reds, at Everton, finished third in the poll with 16 per cent.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is hoping that Ighalo will shun the £ 400,000-a-week offer from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua to remain at Old Trafford. He is expected to return back in May to China’s Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Football pundit Paul Merson urged United to keep Ighalo who has scored four goals in the brief spell.

“ He’s been absolutely outstanding since he arrived at Old Trafford. “I know he hasn’t played a lot of football but when he’s come off the bench and when he has got some game time, he’s looked class.

“He’s said all the right things since joining Manchester United. He’s turned around enough times and said he’s dreamed of playing for United so if they do offer him a permanent deal, I can’t see him turning it down.”

