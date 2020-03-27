Ighalo, others to get contract extension —FIFA

Kindly Share This Story:

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo is one of the player whose contract have been affected by the postponement of the league following the outbreak of the coronavirus. His contract is due to end this summer.

The confidential document, seen by Reuters, also recommends allowing transfer windows to be changed in accordance with new season dates and urges clubs and players to work together to find solutions to salary payments during stoppages.

The document is due to be discussed by members of FIFA’s Working Group. No decision on the issues has yet been taken by FIFA.

FIFA set up the working group on March 18 and said in a statement that it will “assess the need for amendments or temporary dispensations to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players’ to protect contracts for both players and clubs and adjusting player registration periods.

“This work has already started and will be conducted in consultation with all key stakeholders, including confederations, member associations, clubs, leagues and players,” FIFA added.

