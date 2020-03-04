Igabi, Giwa killings: At last, El-rufai’s eyes are opened ― CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has said it is excited that Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed to rout out bandits in the state, saying his (El-rufai)’s eyes are now opened to the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Recall that the Governor, while speaking against the backdrop of last Sunday’s killing of over 50 persons in Igabi and Giwa local governments of the state by bandits, reiterated that there would be no negotiations with those responsible for the dastardly act.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern Region), Revd. John Hayab, said the El-rufai’s admittance of insecurity in the state also indicated that he has hitherto been under the counsel of bad advisers which has aggravated the challenges of the common man in the state.

The statement added, “We hope that Governor El-rufai has begun to ignore bad advisers around him. These selfish and short-sighted advisers only run to tell him lies and instigate him against all people of goodwill in the state.

“They claim that all is going well with the people just to keep their jobs going without giving true advice to those him about what is happening with the man in the street. The selfish posture of these bad counselors is what has led us to our current unfortunate situation in the state and the country at large.

“CAN is sad and trouble by the recent killings of innocent people in Igabi and Giwa local government areas in the state by unknown gunmen. We are lamenting the number of innocent blood being shed in the state.

“When CAN cried out because of the incessant killings in the state last year, some people unfortunately for whatever reasons best known to them, gave meanings to CAN’s cry and gave our leadership different names for fighting the cause of humanity.

“Our concern in times past and till now has been to let the common man on the street be safeguarded and feel secured like any other person. But when we begin to read different meanings to what somebody said either because we are not of the same faith or we view things differently from him then we are in for serious challenges in the society.

ALSO READ: Kaduna Assembly amends pension law for Governors

“CAN, especially in Kaduna State, is happy to see and hear for the first time our Governor expressing remorse about the killings of innocent Nigerians in Igabi and Giwa local government areas.

“He admitted that the government has failed to properly ensure the safety of its citizens and has not made concerted efforts as expected by the Government.

“Our Association, therefore, wishes to reiterate her commitment to giving constructive criticism where the need arises and we are doing it for the overall peace, unity, understanding, and development of the society.

“We know that God will hold us responsible if we fail to say what ought to be done regardless of what people feel about us if it is from a good conscience and for the benefit of all humanity.

“We will continue to advise those in authority because their success is for the overall benefit of man while their failure will definitely be a major setback for society.

“As a Church, we will continue to also pray for God’s guidance, wisdom, understanding and ability on the part of our leaders to be able to lead the people in the fear of the Almighty and see every section within their constituent as a divine obligation for them to be fair to all because God Almighty is not a respecter of man.

“CAN wishes to condole most sincerely those who lost their beloved ones in the recent killings. We are also praying for quick recovery of those who sustained different degrees of injuries and the trauma many went through. We pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the state and the country as a whole so that the divine will of the Almighty will seen to be done.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: