Ifeanyi George: NLO condoles Enugu Rangers over player’s death

The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) on Monday condoled with the management and players of Rangers International FC, Enugu over the death of its star-player, Ifeanyi George.

The South-East Director of NLO, Ebere Amaraizu, gave the condolence in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN recalls that George died in a ghastly motor accident in the early hours of Sunday on Benin-Lagos Road.

Amaraizu described the incident that brought about the death of the prolific striker, George, and injury of two others as “unfortunate’’.

“This is painful and a big blow to the football family.

“It is so sad considering the fact that we are still nursing the pain occasioned by the death of Chineme Martins of Nasarawa United FC and now it is Ifeanyi George through a ghastly motor accident.

“These are Nigerian youths that have taken a positive direction of channelling their energy to soccer development devoid of involvement in crime to impact on the society but having this sad end,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that George was a disciplined player and a fighter in the attack and would have a lot to contribute to Rangers continual positive ranking.

“But we cannot question God. We need to continue with our prayers for his family, Rangers family and the entire Nigerian soccer family to have that fortitude to bear the loss,’’ he added. (NAN)

VANGUARD

