Ifeanyi George: Gateway Utd condole Enugu Rangers over death of player

The management of Gateway United FC has condoled with Enugu Rangers over the demise of their player, Ifeanyi George.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by the Media Officer of the club, Moses Ojewunmi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to the statement, the player died on Sunday after a fatal motor accident in the company of his colleagues.

It was learnt that the deceased’s car driven by his friend rammed into an articulated vehicle along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road on Sunday morning.

Reacting to the loss, Acting General Manager, Niyi Soleye, sent his condolences to the football club and the family of the deceased.

“Not again! This is saddening. Within the space of 30 days, Nigeria’s football family lost three players to the cold hands of death after the demise of Remo Stars’ Tiamiyu Kazeem and Nasarawa United, Chineme Martins.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rangers family at this terrible moment,” he said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

