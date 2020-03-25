Idjerhe kingship crisis: prominent sons, daughters set up peace committee

Kindly Share This Story:

…I remain King elect, can’t disrobe myself – Omasoro

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Prominent sons and daughters of Idjerhe kingdom, Ethiope West local government area have waded into the crisis rocking the kingship stool, calling on all parties to allow peace.

The meeting at the residence of Chief Mohammed Oyibo Adjarho under the aegis of Jesse Leaders of Thought brought most parties in the crisis to a peace parley

Former member of the House of Representatives , Hon Hallims Agoda said the meeting became necessary because Jesse Leaders of Thought cannot keep quiet with the tension generated by the crisis over the kingship stool , stressing that they all wanted peace in the kingdom.

Others who also spoke drummed up the importance of peace , adding that all effort would be done to ensure peace returned to the kingdom. A peace committee was set up to drive the process to a logical end.

When contacted on phone on the development, the Ovie Elect, His Royal Majesty Angus Agofure Omasoro , Udurie I of Idjerhe kingdom who was not at the meeting said he was not opposed to any peace meeting, stressing that he would never be intimidated to drop his crown.

According to him,: “ I will not disrobe myself as King elect. It has never happened in the kingdom that a King Elect will disrobe himself. Again it will be counted against my Onovwo family in the future that when kingship came to us , our son disrobed himself. “, he said.

“I have been crowned king and it remains. If I dare to remove the IruOvie ( traditional bead) that was tied on my leg during the crowning , the god of the land can strike me dead . It is never done, they should go and consult the Edion ( Oracle ), he said.

