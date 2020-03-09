Breaking News
ICPC arraigns ex-PPMC chief’s wife for alleged N2bn fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday arraigned Ochuko Momoh, wife of a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Haruna, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged N2 billion fraud.

The ICPC arraigned Momoh and five others on 22- count charge of money laundering.

The other defendants are Blessing Azuka-Agozi, StanbicIBTC Bank Plc, Energopol Nigeria Limited, Blaid Construction Limited and Blaid Farms Limited.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/278/2019, Momoh was alleged to have laundered funds estimated at over N2 billion through her companies, Blaid Construction and Blaid Farms.

The defendant was also accused of refusing to honour the Commission’s invitation.

Azuka Agozi was accused of reneging on her pledge to provide ICPC’s investigators with documents relating to the contracts Energopol Nigeria Limited allegedly executed for the PPMC and for which it was allegedly paid huge sums.

The ICPC alleged Stanbic IBTC failed to report suspicious transactions in the accounts of Blaid Construction and Blaid Farms to the relevant authorities as required by law.

While both women pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them, the court, acting under the provision of Section 478 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), recorded not guilty plea for the four companies. (NAN)

 

