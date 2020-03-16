Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The family heads in Ibadanland, have warned Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti to shelve his plans to query about eleven traditional rulers in the state.

Describing the move as a danger that could become infectious in Yorubaland, the mogajis noted that they would take exception to the desecration of the traditional institutions in the land.

According to them, the alleged plans by Governor Fayemi to depose Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe and ten other aggrieved prominent traditional rulers in the state, otherwise called ‘Pelupelu Obas’ is unacceptable.

The Mogajis, in a statement, by its spokesman, Chief Wale Oladoja, noted that the destruction of traditional institutions is dangerous for the national development and the elders cannot be silenced for saying the truth for the betterment of Nigeria.

They said, “We are surprised to read that the Governor of Ekiti State is also considering attacking traditional institutions in his state. He needs to be very careful. Attacking traditional institutions is synonymous with abuse of office as a governor for four years.”

“Many of these fathers have sacrificed many things for the throne and they deserve respect. Fayemi should not import politics of bitterness from other tribes to Yorubaland.

We respect our monarchs and we won’t do anything to hurt them. They all stood by our father, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji when the former Governor of Oyo State started misbehaving to the monarch on elevating eleven among his High Chiefs in Ibadan and today our father is doing fine while the governor has left the office.”

On the deposed Emir, the Mogajis said: “Ganduje is the governor today, but he should be reminded that he may not be there tomorrow.

He should not destroy the traditional institution in Kano State before he leaves office.

When has it become a crime for our traditional leaders to say the truth because of intimidation? We hope he won’t regret his action after his tenure as governor.”

“For us Mogajis, it is an abuse of office and traditional institution. We shall visit him in his base as soon as he returned from his Lagos trip to show that we are behind him as his people,” they said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: