I went into crimes because I kept bad company ―Convict tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

A convict, Abbah Ahmed, pleaded with a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja to give him another chance, that he went into committing crimes because he kept bad company.

Ahmed was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, for criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence.

”I ran away from home because my father did not like my smoking habit. I found myself on the streets committing crimes,” he pleaded with the judge, Muhammad Adamu.

Adamu who did not give the convict an option to pay a fine, said it would serve as a deterrent to others who indulge in crimes.

ALSO READ: Two men in court for allegedly spitting on police officer

He warned him to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, John Okpa, told the court that a team of police patrol, accosted Ahmed at Phase III junction, Kubwa, Abuja on March 13.

Okpa said Ahmed conspired with his cohorts, now at large and pretended to be stranded passengers, with intent to steal or extort members of the public.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 198 and 95 of the Penal Code.

In another news, two men, Kabiru Sadiku; 32 and Kehinde Junaid; 37, who allegedly spat on a police officer while performing his lawful duty, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

The defendants, who reside in Surulere area of Lagos, are charged with two counts of conspiracy and assault. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

[NAN]

Kindly Share This Story: